Josiah Gray headshot

Josiah Gray News: Finally back on mound Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:36am

Gray gave up one run on two hits over 1.2 innings during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three without walking a batter.

He was wilder than the line would suggest, uncorking one wild pitch and plunking two Houston batters, but it was still a mostly successful spring debut for Gray after he missed most of 2024 and 2025 due to Tommy John surgery. The right-hander popped 94 mph with his first fastball of the day, and while he unsurprisingly couldn't maintain that velocity, he liberally deployed his slider, sweeper and curveball among his 39 pitches (25 strikes). Given the long layoff, Gray will be a risky fantasy option this season, but the Nationals are counting on him to at least take a regular turn in the rotation.

