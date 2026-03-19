Josiah Gray headshot

Josiah Gray News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

The Nationals optioned Gray to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was expected to begin the season in Washington's rotation after spending all of 2025 working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he'll instead open the campaign at Triple-A. Gray has given up just one run with a 5:1 K:BB in 4.2 frames across his two Grapefruit League starts this spring, but the Nationals apparently want to manage his workload early in the season before calling him up to the big club, per Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com.

Josiah Gray
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josiah Gray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josiah Gray See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
179 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
186 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
193 days ago