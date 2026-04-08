Jostin Florentino News: Not ready for game action

High-A South Bend placed Florentino on the Development List on April 2, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Callis notes that Florentino needs a little more time to build up but should be ready for game action soon. Florentino was the organization's 2025 minor league pitcher of the year, logging a 2.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 101:25 K:BB in 81.1 innings as a 20-year-old in rookie ball and Single-A.