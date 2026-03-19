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Josuar Gonzalez Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Gonzalez will be sidelined for multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Considered to be one of the best prospects in the Giants' farm system, Gonzalez is now slated to miss the start of the regular season while he recovers from his injury. The 18-year-old infielder slashed .288/.404/.455 across 228 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League last year and could be bumped up to Single-A once he's healthy.

Josuar Gonzalez
San Francisco Giants
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