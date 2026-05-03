Josuar Gonzalez News: Back in action
Gonzalez (hamstring) went 0-for-1 with a walk in Saturday's 10-9 loss to the ACL D-Backs in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.
Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury in mid-March but returned for the ACL Giants' season opener. The 18-year-old started at shortstop but was lifted in the fifth inning, suggesting he may require a ramp-up period before handling a full workload. Gonzalez is considered one of the Giants' top prospects in the farm system and could eventually reach Single-A San Jose this season.
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