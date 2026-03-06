Josue Briceno headshot

Josue Briceno Injury: Expected to miss multiple months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Briceno said Friday that he expects to be sidelined a few months after having surgery Wednesday to repair a tendon in his right wrist, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Briceno injured the wrist in a Grapefruit League contest last weekend and is now looking at an extended absence following surgery. The 21-year-old hit .266/.383/.500 with 20 home runs over 100 games between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie in 2025. Once healthy, he'll likely head back to Erie.

Josue Briceno
Detroit Tigers
