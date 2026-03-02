Josue Briceno headshot

Josue Briceno Injury: Shelved by wrist soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:08am

The Tigers announced Monday that Briceno reported right wrist soreness coming out of his most recent spring appearance Saturday and is undergoing further medical evaluation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Briceno is one of the Tigers' top prospects, but the 21-year-old catcher isn't on the 40-man roster and will be ticketed for Double-A Erie when healthy.

Josue Briceno
Detroit Tigers
