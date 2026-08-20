Josue Briceno headshot

Josue Briceno News: Yet to get going at new level

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

In seven games since getting promoted to Triple-A Toledo, Briceno has gone just 4-for-24 with no home runs and nine strikeouts.

Briceno earned the promotion by slashing .297/.382/.672 with eight home runs across 76 plate appearances for Double-A Erie earlier in the season. So far, Triple-A hasn't been as welcoming for the 21-year-old, but he's shown good offensive upside throughout his time in the minors and should settle in with the Mud Hens eventually. Briceno remains the Tigers' top catching prospect and could start knocking on the door of the majors next year, though Dillon Dingler has solidified himself as Detroit's answer behind the plate, so Briceno may have to shift to a different position when he makes his MLB debut.

Josue Briceno
Detroit Tigers
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