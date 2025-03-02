Josue De Paula News: Reassigned to minor-league camp

De Paula was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Sunday.

De Paula went 4-for-9 with a double, three RBI, four runs scored, three stolen bases and three walks while striking out two times over eight games during spring training. The outfielder played in 52 games with High-A Great Lakes last season, batting .253 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 32 runs scored and 13 stolen bases over 178 at-bats and he'll likely open the 2025 campaign by returning to Great Lakes.