Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josue De Paula headshot

Josue De Paula News: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

De Paula was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Sunday.

De Paula went 4-for-9 with a double, three RBI, four runs scored, three stolen bases and three walks while striking out two times over eight games during spring training. The outfielder played in 52 games with High-A Great Lakes last season, batting .253 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 32 runs scored and 13 stolen bases over 178 at-bats and he'll likely open the 2025 campaign by returning to Great Lakes.

Josue De Paula
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now