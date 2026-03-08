Josue De Paula headshot

Josue De Paula News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

De Paula was reassigned to the Dodgers' minor-league camp Sunday.

De Paula was able to participate in his first major-league spring training with Los Angeles, batting an impressive .375 with a double, three RBI and four runs scored over 24 at-bats in 14 contests. The 20-year-old will now likely begin the 2026 campaign with Double-A Tulsa, which is where he finished the 2025 season.

Josue De Paula
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josue De Paula See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josue De Paula See More
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!
MLB
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!
Author Image
James Anderson
192 days ago
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
227 days ago
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
MLB
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
Author Image
James Anderson
283 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
285 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
334 days ago