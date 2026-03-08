Josue De Paula News: Sent to minor-league camp
De Paula was reassigned to the Dodgers' minor-league camp Sunday.
De Paula was able to participate in his first major-league spring training with Los Angeles, batting an impressive .375 with a double, three RBI and four runs scored over 24 at-bats in 14 contests. The 20-year-old will now likely begin the 2026 campaign with Double-A Tulsa, which is where he finished the 2025 season.
