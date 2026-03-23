Jovani Moran News: Clinches spot on Opening Day roster

Moran has secured a place on Boston's Opening Day roster, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Moran fared well in limited spring action, as he tossed 2.2 scoreless frames and struck out three in three appearances. The southpaw is out of minor-league options, which may have factored into Boston's decision to name him to the Opening Day roster. Moran pitched in two games a season ago for the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings of relief work.