Jovani Moran News: Clinches spot on Opening Day roster
Moran has secured a place on Boston's Opening Day roster, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
Moran fared well in limited spring action, as he tossed 2.2 scoreless frames and struck out three in three appearances. The southpaw is out of minor-league options, which may have factored into Boston's decision to name him to the Opening Day roster. Moran pitched in two games a season ago for the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings of relief work.
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