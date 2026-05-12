Jovani Moran News: Serving as opener for Boston

Moran will serve as the Red Sox' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game versus the Phillies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Moran working as an opener ahead of bulk reliever Brayan Bello last week against the Tigers worked out well, so the Red Sox will try that setup again. The left-handed Moran has managed a 2.91 ERA in 12 appearances for Boston this season, but he's been wild in walking 14 over 21.2 innings.