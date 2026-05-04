Jovani Moran News: Working as opener Tuesday
Moran will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Moran will presumably work the first inning or so before making way for Brayan Bello, who is expected to serve as the team's bulk reliever Tuesday. Moran is off to a strong start to the 2026 season and has delivered a 2.33 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 17 strikeouts across 19.1 innings.
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