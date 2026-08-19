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J.P. Crawford Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:06pm

Crawford (wrist) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford has been cleared to take the next step in his recovery from the left wrist inflammation that landed him on the 10-day injured list July 31. The veteran infielder may need only a couple of outings in the minors before he's cleared to return to the big club for the final stretch of the season. Prior to his stint on the IL, Crawford was slashing .212/.330/.345 with one steal, 10 home runs and 30 RBI over 364 plate appearances.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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