J.P. Crawford Injury: Dealing with contusion

Crawford suffered a right triceps in Sunday night's 8-3 loss to the Padres, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Crawford sustained the injury when he was hit by a 91.6 mph fastball from San Diego's starter Lucas Giolito in the third frame. The shortstop remained in the contest for the following inning, but he was struggling to extend his arm due to inflammation, according to manager Dan Wilson. The Mariners are set to begin a three-game series at home against the White Sox on Monday, and Crawford's availability will likely hinge on if the inflammation has gone down.