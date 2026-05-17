J.P. Crawford Injury: Exits early Sunday

Crawford exited Sunday night's contest versus the Padres in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on his right arm earlier in the contest, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford took a 91.6 mph fastball from Lucas Giolito off his right triceps in the bottom of the third inning, and he ultimately exited the contest before the top of the fifth frame. The fact that he was able to remain in the game for an additional inning after being hit is a positive sign, but more information on his status will likely come in the near future. Leo Rivas replaced Crawford at shortstop, batting atop Seattle's lineup against San Diego.