J.P. Crawford Injury: Goes on IL with shoulder injury

The Mariners placed Crawford (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Crawford has battled nagging right shoulder inflammation since the start of spring training and was given a cortisone injection last week. He is eligible for activation April 1 and has expressed optimism that he could return within the next couple weeks, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports. Leo Rivas will fill in at shortstop for the Mariners while Crawford is shelved.