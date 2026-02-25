J.P. Crawford Injury: Managing shoulder issue
Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Wednesday that Crawford is tending to a shoulder issue and is expected to make his Cactus League debut at some point next week, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Wilson downplayed any concern about Crawford's availability for Opening Day, noting instead that the Mariners are merely taking a cautious approach with the shortstop in the early stages of spring training. Crawford's absence from the lineup in the Mariners' initial Cactus League lineups will open up more opportunities for top prospect Colt Emerson to see some reps at shortstop, though Emerson still appears likely to open the season at Triple-A Tacoma.
