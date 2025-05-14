Fantasy Baseball
J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford Injury: Managing shoulder tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Crawford was scratched from the lineup before Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to shoulder tightness, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

The severity of Crawford's injury remains unknown, but he can be considered day-to-day until the team provides reason to believe otherwise. Leo Rivas and Miles Mastrobuoni are the leading candidates to pick up playing time at shortstop if Crawford has to miss any additional time.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
