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J.P. Crawford Injury: Remains out of lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Crawford (shoulder) is not in the lineup for either of the Mariners' split-squad Cactus League games Tuesday.

Crawford was initially expected to return Tuesday, but a nagging shoulder issue is keeping him sidelined. According to GM Justin Hollander, the concern level on Crawford is "not high," via Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Crawford has been dealing with the shoulder issue all spring. If he's unable to play Opening Day next week, Leo Rivas and Colt Emerson are options to man shortstop for the Mariners.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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