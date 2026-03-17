J.P. Crawford Injury: Remains out of lineup Tuesday
Crawford (shoulder) is not in the lineup for either of the Mariners' split-squad Cactus League games Tuesday.
Crawford was initially expected to return Tuesday, but a nagging shoulder issue is keeping him sidelined. According to GM Justin Hollander, the concern level on Crawford is "not high," via Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Crawford has been dealing with the shoulder issue all spring. If he's unable to play Opening Day next week, Leo Rivas and Colt Emerson are options to man shortstop for the Mariners.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West11 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues12 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects55 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 20148 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 16152 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More