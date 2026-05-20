J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford Injury: Scratched with triceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox due to a sore triceps, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford said that his triceps was bothering him while he attempted to play catch, and with a team off day on tap Thursday, the Mariners opted to hold him out of the lineup for the series finale to afford him some extra rest. According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Crawford continued to take part in pregame defensive work after being scratched, so he could be available off the bench Wednesday, if needed. Crawford will likely return to the starting nine for Friday's series opener in Kansas City.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago