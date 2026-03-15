J.P. Crawford Injury: Should return Tuesday
Crawford (shoulder) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday for one of the Mariners' split-squad, Cactus League games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The veteran shortstop missed time earlier in camp due to the shoulder issue before returning to action last week, but the aggravation of the injury doesn't appear to be a serious one. Crawford should be in the lineup at shortstop Opening Day for Seattle, assuming he can avoid additional setbacks.
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