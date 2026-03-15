J.P. Crawford Injury: Still bothered by sore shoulder

Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to lingering shoulder soreness, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Crawford had previously been slowed by the shoulder issue earlier in camp, which resulted in him going nearly two weeks between appearances in the spring lineup. He's been able to make six starts thus far in March but hasn't played since Wednesday after the soreness apparently resurfaced again. The Mariners aren't yet concerned about Crawford's availability for Opening Day, but that tune could change if the shortstop is still experiencing discomfort following Monday's off day.