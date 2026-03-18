J.P. Crawford Injury: Uncertain for Opening Day

Crawford received an injection in his injured shoulder Wednesday, and manager Dan Wilson said it's unclear if Crawford will be ready for Opening Day next Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Following the injection, Crawford will be down for a few days, according to Divish. The veteran shortstop has been dealing with the shoulder issue for most of spring training and has appeared in just seven Cactus League contests. He has two hits across 18 trips to the plate and now may be in danger of missing Opening Day. If Crawford is unable to play next Thursday against the Guardians, Leo Rivas and top prospect Colt Emerson will be candidates to start at shortstop.