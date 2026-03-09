J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford News: Back at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Crawford (shoulder) will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Crawford will be included in the Cactus League lineup for the sixth time this spring, but he'll be making just his second start at shortstop and his first since Feb. 20. The 31-year-old has been battling a cranky shoulder during camp, which prompted the Mariners to use him as a designated hitter for his last four starts. Crawford should be ready to play shortstop on an everyday basis once the regular season gets underway; the Mariners appear to have simply exercised caution this spring by limiting his usage in the infield early on.

