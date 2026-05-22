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J.P. Crawford News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Crawford (triceps) is hitting leadoff and playing shortstop Friday against the Royals.

Crawford was scratched from the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox with a sore triceps, but he's back in there following Thursday's off day. With Crawford at shortstop, rookie Colt Emerson is playing third base and hitting ninth. Crawford is hitting just .210 this season but has a .358 on-base percentage.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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