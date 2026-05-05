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J.P. Crawford News: Drills another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta.

Crawford opened the scoring Tuesday with his third-inning homer, but that was all the run production Seattle would muster. The shortstop is heating up at the plate -- he's hit safely in his last seven games, going 8-for-27 (.296) with three homers and five RBI in that span. That's a stretch that has started to lift him out of his slow start, though he's still hitting .210 with a .723 OPS, four long balls, 11 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base over 29 contests this season.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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