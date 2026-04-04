J.P. Crawford News: Hitless in return to lineup
Crawford went 0-for-3 with one walk and two strikeouts in his season debut Friday against the Angels.
After missing the first week of the season with a shoulder issue, Crawford was activated from the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against Los Angeles. Crawford walked in the seventh inning but was picked off first base by Reid Detmers. The Mariners have said Crawford remains the team's everyday shortstop despite signing top prospect Colt Emerson to an eight-year, $95 million extension earlier in the week.
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