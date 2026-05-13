J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford News: Hits leadoff homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Crawford went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Crawford was back atop the lineup since Brendan Donovan received a day off. The homer was Crawford's fifth of the season, four of which have come over his last 14 games, a stretch in which he's hitting .250 (13-for-52). That's an improvement on his .208 average for the season, which comes with a .713 OPS, 14 RBI, 21 runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles over 36 contests. Crawford isn't a huge threat with power or speed, but his patience at the plate is enough to keep him in a starting role for a team that has struggled to hit this season.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago