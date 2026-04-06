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J.P. Crawford News: Hitting bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 1:51pm

Crawford is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

After making his return from the injured list Friday, Crawford proceeded to start at shortstop in all three of the Mariners' games against the Angels over the weekend while going 1-for-10 with a double, three walks and a run scored. At least until the Mariners are ready to promote top prospect Colt Emerson (foot) to the big leagues, Crawford should have a fairly firm hold on the everyday shortstop gig, though the veteran will get a breather as Seattle opens its series in Arlington. Leo Rivas will slide over to shortstop Monday after covering third base Saturday and Sunday while Brendan Donovan tended to a groin injury.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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