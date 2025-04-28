J.P. Crawford News: Homers in Sunday's win

Crawford went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Crawford had a deep blast to right center field in the fifth to extend the Mariners' lead and ultimately give them just enough runs to put away the Marlins. Crawford now has at least a hit in seven straight and multiple hits four times in his last six games. He's also hit safely in 13-of-15 games since April 9. For the season, the 30-year-old is slashing .277/.412/.373 with two homers, 12 RBI, 15 runs and an 18:21 BB:K in 104 plate appearances.