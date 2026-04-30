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J.P. Crawford News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Crawford went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Twins.

Crawford opened the scoring in the third inning with his two-out homer off Taj Bradley, his second this year. It was also the first multi-hit game for Crawford since April 22 -- he'd gone just 2-for-17 in five games prior to Wednesday. The veteran infielder is now slashing .200./366/.313 with seven RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base across 101 plate appearances this season.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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