J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford News: Homers twice in extra-inning win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Crawford went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, a walk and four total runs scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Crawford had a big game atop the lineup, extending his hitting streak to five games. He's gone 8-for-23 (.348) with three homers in that span. The shortstop is still batting just .218 on the year, but he's added a .741 OPS, nine long balls, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored, four doubles and a stolen base over 49 contests. He's just three homers shy of matching his total from 157 regular-season games in 2025, which was the second-best power output of his career.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
MLB DFS PIcks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
MLB
MLB DFS PIcks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
18 days ago