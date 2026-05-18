J.P. Crawford News: In Seattle lineup
Crawford (triceps) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the White Sox.
Crawford had to depart Sunday's game against the Padres after being struck in the right triceps by a pitch. However, he managed to escape with merely a contusion and will not have to miss a start.
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