J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford News: In Seattle lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Crawford (triceps) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the White Sox.

Crawford had to depart Sunday's game against the Padres after being struck in the right triceps by a pitch. However, he managed to escape with merely a contusion and will not have to miss a start.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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