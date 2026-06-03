J.P. Crawford News: Launches 10th homer
Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Mets.
Crawford was responsible for three of the Mariners' six hits Wednesday and their lone run -- the shortstop led off the home half of the first inning with a 409-foot blast off Freddy Peralta, his 10th homer of the year and fourth in his last nine games. Crawford's boosted his slash line to .224/.351/.406 across 231 plate appearances this season with 30 runs scored and 23 RBI.
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