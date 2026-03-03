J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford News: Making spring debut Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Crawford (shoulder) is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth in Tuesday's Cactus League contest versus the Angels.

It will be the spring training debut for Crawford, who has been brought along slowly in Mariners camp due to a minor shoulder issue. He will be eased back into action at DH and is expected to return to shortstop soon.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
