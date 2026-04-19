J.P. Crawford News: Pops homer Sunday
Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Crawford went yard in the second inning to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-0 at the time. The shortstop went 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits during this three-game series against the Rangers, which may spark his bat moving forward. On the year, he's hitting .213 with a .723 OPS, one homer, three doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored over 15 games. Crawford was also caught stealing on his lone attempt of the year so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends19 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More