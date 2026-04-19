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J.P. Crawford News: Pops homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Crawford went yard in the second inning to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-0 at the time. The shortstop went 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits during this three-game series against the Rangers, which may spark his bat moving forward. On the year, he's hitting .213 with a .723 OPS, one homer, three doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored over 15 games. Crawford was also caught stealing on his lone attempt of the year so far.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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