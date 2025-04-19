J.P. Crawford News: Production picking up recently

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's extra-inning win over Toronto.

Crawford has started each of Seattle's first 21 games of the season, and his offensive production has picked up recently. The veteran shortstop is hitting .310 (9-for-29) with two doubles, four RBI and six runs scored over his last nine outings, and he ranks among MLB's leaders in walks (15) on the campaign as a whole so far. The Mariners have a void at the top of their lineup while Victor Robles (shoulder) is sidelined, and Crawford's on-base skills could allow him to see some at-bats in the leadoff spot at some point this year.