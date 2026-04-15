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J.P. Crawford News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Crawford isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Crawford will grab a seat on the bench Wednesday after going 0-for-3 and getting hit by a pitch during Tuesday's series opener. Leo Rivas will fill the void at shortstop and bat ninth.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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