J.P. Crawford News: Returns from injured list

The Mariners activated Crawford (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Crawford has been shelved for all of August with left wrist inflammation, but he's been cleared to return after going 4-for-11 with one home run in three rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. With Colt Emerson slated for season-ending wrist surgery Wednesday, Crawford is poised to serve as the Mariners' regular shortstop the rest of the way.