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J.P. Crawford News: Returns from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Mariners activated Crawford (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Crawford has been shelved for all of August with left wrist inflammation, but he's been cleared to return after going 4-for-11 with one home run in three rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. With Colt Emerson slated for season-ending wrist surgery Wednesday, Crawford is poised to serve as the Mariners' regular shortstop the rest of the way.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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