J.P. Crawford News: Shines with bat, glove in win

Crawford went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

The shortstop set the tone for the night when he crushed the first pitch he saw from Stephen Kolek down the right-field line for a leadoff homer. Crawford also played his usual dazzling defense, highlighted by a 6-3 double play in the fourth inning to squelch a San Diego rally. Through 41 games to begin the season, Crawford's slashing .278/.385/.389 with four homers, two steals, 19 runs and 19 RBI.