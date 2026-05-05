J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford News: Smacks go-ahead homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks in Monday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Crawford put the Mariners ahead for good Monday with his two-run blast off Tyler Kinley in the sixth inning, his third homer of the year. The long ball extended Crawford's hitting streak to six games -- he's gone 7-for-23 (.304) with a pair of home runs and a 1.013 OPS in that span, boosting his slash line to .208/.367/.333 across 120 plate appearances this season.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.P. Crawford See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago