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J.P. Crawford News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Crawford is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.

The White Sox are starting southpaw Anthony Kay, so the left-handed bat of Crawford will take a seat. Colt Emerson has the start at short and is batting ninth.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
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