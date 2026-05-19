J.P. Crawford News: Taking seat against lefty
Crawford is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.
The White Sox are starting southpaw Anthony Kay, so the left-handed bat of Crawford will take a seat. Colt Emerson has the start at short and is batting ninth.
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