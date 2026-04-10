J.P. France News: Contract selected Friday

The Astros selected France's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

To make room on the 40-man roster for France, the Astros transferred Ronel Blanco (elbow) to the 60-day injured list. France has pitched in three games out of the bullpen for Sugar Land this season, logging an 8:1 K:BB across 5.1 scoreless innings. He'll slide into a relief role for Houston.