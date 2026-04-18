J.P. France News: Cut from 40-man roster
The Astros Chandler Rome of The Athletic France for assignment Saturday, Chandler reports.
The move makes room on the Astros' 40-man roster for outfielder Dustin Harris, who was claimed off waivers from the White Sox in a corresponding move. France struggled out of the bullpen across three outings with Houston, allowing six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four in 6.2 innings.
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