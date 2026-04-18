J.P. France headshot

J.P. France News: Cut from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

The Astros Chandler Rome of The Athletic France for assignment Saturday, Chandler reports.

The move makes room on the Astros' 40-man roster for outfielder Dustin Harris, who was claimed off waivers from the White Sox in a corresponding move. France struggled out of the bullpen across three outings with Houston, allowing six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four in 6.2 innings.

J.P. France
Houston Astros
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