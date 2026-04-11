J.P. France headshot

J.P. France News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

The Astros optioned France to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

France was promoted from Sugar Land on Friday but will now head back to the minors after giving up four earned runs in just 2.2 innings during his appearance against Seattle. Jayden Murray was recalled in a corresponding move to fill the void in Houston's bullpen.

J.P. France
Houston Astros
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