J.P. France News: Will be added to roster

The Astros are expected to add France to their active roster prior to Friday's game in Seattle, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

France was removed from the Astros' 40-man roster prior to spring training but has found his way back onto it by tossing 5.1 scoreless innings with an 8:1 K:BB at Triple-A Sugar Land. The right-hander will provide the Houston bullpen with some length.