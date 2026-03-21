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J.P. France News: Won't make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

France was informed that he will not make the Astros' Opening Day roster, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

France will remain in major-league camp for now, though he'll ultimately open the season with Triple-A Sugar Land. The 30-year-old France was a long shot to make the team out of spring training. The right-hander was limited to just 11.2 innings with Houston in 2025, posting a 3.86 ERA with 13 strikeouts, before undergoing shoulder surgery. France figures to be a depth option should the Astros need reinforcements in their rotation in 2026.

J.P. France
Houston Astros
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