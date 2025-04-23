JP Sears News: Five solid innings in third win

Sears (3-2) grabbed the win against the Rangers on Wednesday after allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Staked to an early 5-0 lead, Sears hurled five solid innings but did struggle a bit with hard contact. The left-hander allowed a pair of doubles Wednesday and a solo home run to Wyatt Langford in the fourth frame, throwing a season-low 86 pitches as well. Sears still hasn't given up greater than three runs in any of his first five starts of 2025, and he'll carry 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 28 innings into his next scheduled outing against these same Rangers, this time in Texas.