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JP Sears News: Headed to El Paso

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Sears was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Sears will head to Triple-A after producing an 8.44 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 10.2 innings in four appearances, including two starts, with the Padres during spring training. The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract with San Diego in January, and he will now have to earn another shot with the major-league roster down the road.

JP Sears
San Diego Padres
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