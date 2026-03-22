JP Sears News: Headed to El Paso
Sears was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Sears will head to Triple-A after producing an 8.44 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 10.2 innings in four appearances, including two starts, with the Padres during spring training. The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract with San Diego in January, and he will now have to earn another shot with the major-league roster down the road.
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